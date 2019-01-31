City of Science Event Coming to White Plains

The popular science programs produced by World Science Festival have been presented for years in the five boroughs of New York City.

For the first time World Science is producing the event in White Plains. City of Science Westchester will be presented by Con Edison on Feb. 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Westchester County Center, 198 Central Ave.

A series of programs have been scheduled that will showcase how properties of science, technology, engineering and mathematics collide, according to World Science.

Several local school districts are slated to take part in the event, including Chappaqua, Croton-Harmon, Lakeland, Hendrick Hudson, Peekskill, Pleasantville, Scarsdale and White Plains.

Several organizations are serving as event partners including FIRST, Friends of Rye Nature Center, Groundwork Hudson Valley, Westchester Children’s Museum, Greenburgh Nature Center, and the Hudson River Museum.

Science will be presented to the public in ways nothing like school lectures or learning about the subject from a school textbook. World Science Festival spokesperson Jen Gherardi said last week, “The purpose really is to get people excited about science.”

Some of the activities will include a Camouflage Wall, which Gherardi said will show how animals use camouflage, while also experiencing the process by using camouflage suits to blend into a leaf-covered wall.

The Reversible Mixing Station will “un-mix” liquids through a demonstration of thermodynamics.

A high-impact Rotation Station will present dizzying feats of physics while spinning and twirling objects all teaching about angular momentum.

The strolling Science Squad will entertain attendees while they wait to see exhibits. The Science Squad will present such demonstrations as balancing birds on noses or the tip of a pen and untangling two people connected by rope.

Gherardi said World Science festival seeks to make science engaging and fun for the public. “It’s hands-on and it’s exciting.”

For free tickets to the event visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/city-of-science-westchester-tickets-53744942570?aff=erelexpmlt.