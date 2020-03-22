City of Peekskill Declares State of Emergency

Peekskill City Manager Andrew Stewart declared a state of emergency in the city Saturday to reflect similar orders on a statewide scale to enable specific actions that aid city residents and businesses in the face of the health impacts of the coronavirus.

As of Saturday, eight individuals in Peekskill have tested positive for COVID-19 and are under Mandatory Isolation orders from the Westchester County Department of Health.

The first emergency order in Peekskill is the closure of parks facilities, such as playgrounds, to prevent children from playing together closely and transmitting the coronavirus via physical contact or contact with playground equipment that may be contaminated. The city’s open spaces and trails remain open to the public.

Stewart noted that “it is imperative” that city residents practice “social distancing,” handwashing, sanitizing of doorknobs and other surfaces, and self-quarantine in the event of symptoms of COVID-19 illness or known exposure to COVID-19 positive persons.