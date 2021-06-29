Christopher M. Meehan, a former Pleasantville resident, passed away on June 4 in Florida. He was 43.

Chris was born in Mount Kisco on Apr. 6, 1978. He was a graduate of Pleasantville High School.

Chris is survived by his parents, Theresa and Joseph Meehan, of New York City as well as his sisters, Bernadette M. Meehan and her husband, Evan Medeiros, of Washington, D.C. and Elizabeth M. Bottino and her husband, Michael Bottino, of Jamison, Pa. He also leaves behind his loving nephews, Vincent and Sebastian; his niece, Amelia; many uncles, aunts and cousins; and countless friends, all of whom love him and miss him dearly.

A Mass of the Christian Remembrance was scheduled for June 28 at Holy Innocents R.C. Church in Pleasantville. A private interment followed at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.