Christine Allison Camarra, a Cortlandt resident and a teacher at Somers Intermediate School, died peacefully on Sept. 13. She was 41.

Born in Rochester, Mich. on Sept. 15, 1979, she is survived by her loving husband of 15 years, George W. Camarra, also a teacher in the Somers School District. She was a loving mother of three beautiful girls, Katelyn, 11, Emily, 10, and Natalie, 7. She was the daughter of Dale M. and Delores C. Dietrich of Phoenix, Ariz. She is also survived by her loving siblings, Kelli M. Dietrich of Phoenix and Steven M. Dietrich, of Chino Hills, Calif.

Christine was a 1998 graduate of Brighton High School in Brighton, Mich. She received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Arizona in 2002. She also earned a master’s degree in elementary education from the University of Phoenix, where she met her future husband, while they pursued their teaching careers.

In 2005, Christine and George relocated to Westchester County to begin their lives together. Christine spent several years teaching in the Valley Central School District before eventually settling in the Somers School District. During her tenure, she earned a special education certificate allowing her to impact a broader population of children. In her time as a teacher in Somers, she quickly became a beloved member of the faculty, and to students and the community.

Christine was an avid fitness and health enthusiast. In her spare time, she loved spending time with family and friends, traveling to the beach and seeking out new adventures.

In June 2018, Christine was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of ovarian cancer. She met this cancer with a fierce determination to live life to its fullest. Over the last three years, Christine became a passionate advocate for raising awareness and funds for ovarian cancer charities and research.