Chow Down: A Salute to Veterans and Their Families Nov. 7

The 2021 Chow Down: A Salute to Veterans and Their Families will be a drive-thru event again this year. The Chow Down will be held Sunday, Nov. 7 at the Putnam County Golf Course, at 187 Hill Street in Mahopac.

Those who sign up will be given a designated time between 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to arrive. Each attendee will receive a boxed meal, a goodie bag and a DVD of the Chow Down program. Attendance will be free for veterans and one guest.

To RSVP, call NYS Senator Sue Serino’s office at (845) 528-0417 or NYS Senator Pete Harckham’s office at (845) 225-3025.

The event is sponsored by PFC Joseph Dwyer Vet2Vet of Putnam County with support from our local state senators, Putnam County Executive MaryEllen Odell, and the Putnam County Veterans Service Agency.

“We won’t let COVID-19 deter us from appreciating our local Veterans and thanking them for their dedicated service to our country, and our community”, said Megan Castellano, Executive Director of MHA in Putnam which runs the Vet2Vet Putnam Program. “I hope all of our local Veterans will join us for this special event, our seventh annual. For those who can’t attend, you are not forgotten and we salute you”.

For questions, or more information, call Vet2Vet at (845) 278-VETS (8387).