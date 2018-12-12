Chiropractic Health Performance, Mahopac

Brewster resident Dr. Kyle Innes had his first encounter with chiropractic at the age of 10.

It changed his life forever.

Innes recalled last week he hurt his lower back playing football when he was a student at Brewster Middle School and sought the services of a chiropractor at the recommendation of his medical doctor and his late father, Doug, agreed because had a positive experience with the chiropractor, who was a family friend. “I really liked the idea of chiropractic, no drugs, no surgery,” Innes said. “I saw my dad walk in hunched over, he got adjusted and he was walking like nothing ever happened.”

The first time he was adjusted by a chiropractor Innes said to himself, “This is amazing.”

“It felt so good I couldn’t believe how good I felt after it,” Innes said. “I almost felt better after the adjustment than before. So I was pretty hooked right away.”

Today Innes is a veteran doctor of chiropractic who operates out of Chiropractic Health Performance in Mahopac, which he opened in July. He moved his office from Yorktown to be closer to his home, Innes said.

Many of his patients are local high school athletes, including members of the Yorktown High School lacrosse team, Innes said. “We see anyone from birth to seniors,” he said.

Innes said he offers free educational visits to potential patients. “We talk about how structure determines function,” he said. Doctors of chiropractic look for “bones that aren’t moving as well as the other ones,” he said. “We find those. Adjust those, free them up.”

Chiropractors not only make bones move better, Innes said. “It’s actually helping your brain remap how your body’s supposed to move,” he said. “When you get adjusted it’s just like hitting a reset button on a computer. It basically tells your areas that are in pain there’s an issue here, let’s fix it.”

Studies have indicated that following chiropractic adjustments the body’s immune system improves, Innes said. For example, when he was in chiropractic school Innes said he and his fellow students were never very ill even during cold and flu seasons. “And if you do get cough cold or flu you’re not as sick, you don’t feel as bad and then you’re over it quicker” than others who have not gotten chiropractic adjustments, he said.

“The most important thing with chiropractic is educating the population about what it is that we do,” Innes said. Chiropractors are trained in physical therapy and chiropractors have nearly the same curriculums as medical doctors in training, he said. “We’re very well versed in drugs and surgery and when to refer,” he said. “We chose not to use drugs and surgery. That’s part of our philosophy.”

“Everybody thinks we just crack bones,” but being a chiropractor is much more, Innes said.

Chiropractic Health Performance is located at 54 Miller Rd. in Mahopac. For more information call 845- 621-1739.