Cheever Recollects, Antonaccio Hosts, Hochul Comments

Way back in 2007, when freelancing for a brief period of time, I secured a green light on a story pitch to a now-defunct local Gannett business magazine for a piece about prominent local Westchester residents and their moms, timed for Mother’s Day.

One of the people I profiled was local author Ben Cheever, and his mom/the wife of the late John Cheever.

I was brought back to that experience last week when a friend emailed me an article post on Ben’s website.

Ben hosts a show on PCTV public access about writing — in fact, it’s called just that: “About Writing.”

In the article, Ben talks about how he’s lured prominent authors to Pleasantville, and gives our Examiner work a flattering shout.

“Without Martin Wilbur I might doubt that Pleasantville existed at all,” Ben writes about The Examiner editor-in-chief in a portion of his remarks.

Speaking of PCTV (we used to host a civic affairs show years ago on the station, before it became too much) I happened to notice how Examiner wine columnist and general man about town Nick Antonaccio hosted a joint Pleasantville and Mt. Pleasant Chambers of Commerce ribbon cutting for Just Desserts late last month, seen here in this public access station video.

Just Desserts — such a great name, by the way — is run by Jessica Calabro.

I learned this morning online that Calabro attended the Culinary Institute of America and even participated in the World Culinary Cup Expogast in Luxembourg and Germany in 2008 as a pastry apprentice for a national team.

As for some harder news, apparently this is Mt. Pleasant day for our Examiner+ newsletter because I also wanted to share a report Martin prepared on a public/private partnership the town is exploring for senior housing.

The arrangement would be as part of a plan to build a roughly 20-unit apartment building for seniors on a small piece of land behind the community center in Valhalla.

As Martin notes, the town has long sought reasonably-priced housing for seniors but has not yet been successful in attracting the right builder.

“I was thinking about trying a public-private partnership and to build it and then to rent it or we have someone handle the management of it,” Supervisor Carl Fulgenzi told the Town Board during its Apr. 4 work session. “But it would be something that’s more affordable for our senior population that could not jump into a townhouse.”

Check out Martin’s piece right here.

Last up today, I’m waiting to hear back from Gov. Kathy Hochul’s press office on whether there are any specific new plans in the works to address issues raised in my Stone’s Throw investigative column this week about patient abandonment issues and medical records access.

In the meantime, a spokesperson did provide me with prepared remarks.

“As a parent and as an elected leader, Governor Hochul has the utmost respect and compassion for parents forced to deal with the emotionally and physically traumatic experience of losing a child to stillbirth,” Hochul’s Deputy Communications Director Justin Henry told me yesterday. “Governor Hochul has prioritized both maternal health and the well-being of children and families throughout her tenure, and she will continue working with the legislature to address these issues and support those impacted.”

Stay tuned and see you here tomorrow .

Have a good one,

Adam Stone, Publisher