Charles J. Vilarino, a Yorktown Heights resident and a foreman for the Yorktown Highway Department, died Sept. 24. He was 58.

He was born Dec. 31, 1962, in Brooklyn. He is survived by his wife, Lena; his mother, Anna; his two daughters, Marisa and Alyssa; his brother, Manny (Katherine); two sisters, Ann Marie Macchia (Tony) and Dolores Pogact (Joseph); several nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Thor. He was predeceased by his father Manuel.

His friends were extremely cherished by him. Charles was an avid softball and hockey player and Mets and Giants fan, and most important to him was his family.