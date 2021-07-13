Charles E. Hines, a former Ossining and Croton-on-Hudson resident, transitioned from this life on June 9. He was 91.

Hines was born in Wilson, N.C. on Aug. 18, 1929, to Wesley and Lucy Hines.

A beloved educator in the Ossining School District for 32 years, Hines taught at Park Elementary School and Anne M. Dorner Middle School. He was the director of the Double Arch Day Camp for several summers.

Hines earned his undergraduate degree from West Virginia State University and was a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity for over 70 years.

After retiring from the Ossining School District, he volunteered and tutored youths at schools in Peekskill. Later he relocated to Delaware where he volunteered at the East Side Charter School for several years. Hines was a skilled and avid tennis player and golfer. He was also an active member of the Monday Club and ushered at St. Andrew and Matthew Church in Wilmington, Del.

Hines was predeceased by his parents, Wesley and Lucy Hines; brother Herman Hines; former wife, Anna J. Hines; and his grandson, Lloyd Finch. He leaves to cherish fond memories of his wife, Sandra Hines; daughter Lori Hines-Jones and her husband, Jesse; a son, Kenneth Hines and his wife, Anja; Sandra’s daughters, Carolyn Kelly Bowman and Jill McClenney and her husband, Geoffrey; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and other family members and many friends.