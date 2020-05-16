Charles Ambrose Burgdorf, 83, entered eternal life on Apr. 17 in Westfield, N.J. after a long illness.

Charlie’s family feels blessed that his final wish of dying at home in his own bedroom was fulfilled. He leaves behind his wife, Margaret (McGettigan), of 57 years; his son, Charles Michael, and wife Christina of Manhasset N.Y.; grandson Brendan, and his wife, Jessica, of Philadelphia; granddaughters Sadie, Olivia and Maelyn; grandsons Christian and Toby; son Patrick Hugh and his wife, Erin, and their three children, Eva, Hugh and Ella of Allenhurst, N.J.; daughter-in-law Betsey; and cousin James Barry of Peekskill.

He first saw the light of day on Sept. 8, 1936, in Peekskill, the only child of Ambrose Charles Burgdorf and Catherine Agnes Burgdorf (Taylor). His loving parents raised him during World War II, and even at an early age he was a patriot who practiced conservation. He collected aluminum foil and paper during the war, for which he received an award from his town.

He attended the Peekskill School District through high school where he was an honors student and excelled in baseball, football and basketball. He attended Lehigh University, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in chemical engineering and business administration. He was a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity and a pitcher on the university baseball team. After graduation, he began his career at PPG Industries in Newark, N.J. Burgdorf later attended evening classes at Rutgers University in Newark where he received an MBA and professional engineering license.

In 1961, he met the love of his life, Margaret, a young immigrant from Scotland. Married within a year in St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Stamford, Conn., they moved to Bloomfield, N.J. and began their married life together. One year later, they became parents as they delighted in the birth of their first child, Charlie. Two years later, they doubled their delight when their second son, Patrick, was born.

They moved to Westfield in 1967, where they put down deep roots. Burgdorf was an original member of The Parish Community of Saint Helen. At this time, he was employed by M&T Chemical Company in Rahway, N.J., which later became part of Total Fina. He traveled for several years to Carrolton, Ky., where he managed a large engineering project. For his expertise in the handling of the project, the state of Kentucky honored him with the distinction of being named a Kentucky colonel.

Burgdorf remained active by coaching youth sports and was also a member of the Westfield Boosters Association. He was a supporter of the Westfield High School wrestling team and traveled to out-of-town venues for many matches. In 1976, he coached the Bisons, a youth baseball team in the Pony League, beginning a multiyear championship run rivaling that of the New York Yankees.

He was, for many years, a dispatcher for the Westfield Rescue Squad.

Burgdorf had a great love for his nine grandchildren and took delight in all their endeavors, be it theater, dance, sports and academics. He loved his home at the Jersey Shore where he spent many hours walking the beach. Another great love was fishing off the beach, having only caught one fish ever, which required assistance from Margaret to get it off the hook. He was a prolific reader of the classics and biographies and enjoyed U.S. history, especially the Civil War era. He was a dedicated New York Mets fan.

Charlie will be sorely missed by all who loved him. All who knew him are asked to raise a glass in celebration of the remarkable life he lived and the legacy he leaves behind. May his soul rest in peace.

Our heartfelt gratitude to the hospice team of Atlantic Health System and his devoted doctor, Joseph Clemente, of Warren, N.J. Also, to The Parish Community of Saint Helen and their priests for constantly keeping him in their prayers during his illness.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at a later date at Saint Helen. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Helping Hearts and Hands, c/o Saint Helen, 1600 Rahway Ave., Westfield, N.J. 07090 or to a charity of your choice.