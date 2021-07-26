Chappaqua Public Library Unveils New Furniture and Technology Tools

The Friends of the Chappaqua Library, a nonprofit organization and the fundraising arm of the library, has approved more than $60,000 to pay for new furniture and technology tools for the renovated Chappaqua Public Library, located at 195 S. Greeley Ave.

The Friends fundraise year-round to support initiatives for the library that are above and beyond the operating budget. The current construction has been going on since 2018, as part of the bond for all the Chappaqua school buildings. The library building is a school district building, but it is run independently.

The furniture requests from the library staff started last October, as construction was completed on the building while planning to reopen post-COVID-19. The final request was approved at the last board meeting of the Friends of their fiscal year, on June 9.

The Friends board meet 10 times a year and is staffed by volunteers. The team remained busy during COVID-19, meeting via Zoom, and even without regular fundraising events.

The funding included more than $35,000 for the new Children’s Room, including the custom service desk, two built-in benches and reupholstering two couches and a chair.

“The children’s room staff are so delighted to sit at our beautiful new service desk in our light-filled room, thanks to the Friends,” said Robbin Friedman, head of children’s services. “With refurbished couches and a brand-new window-seat bench, we look forward to seeing the community enjoy our new space as much as we do.”

Additionally, the Friends funding covered $15,000 of technology for the new Teen Room, including eight new Chromebooks, three drawing pads and two Google Jamboards (identical to the tools used at the middle and high school).

Cathy Paulsen, head of teen services, said “The teens and I are thrilled with our new Teen Room. It has everything we could ever have imagined. Thank you so much.”

The remaining $10,000 was allocated to new study room furniture, including a conference table, eight chairs and a glass whiteboard. The new study room is adjacent to the Teen Room, and the furniture is in the process of being ordered.

With more and more patrons wanting to sit outdoors, the Friends also funded four new outdoor tables and 16 new chairs, along with a rented tent for the courtyard for July and August. The new outdoor furniture arrived in late June, and the tent arrived on July 8. Now all library programming can occur inside or outside as needed.

The gated courtyard is open to all library patrons, and access is available from the library gallery.

The Friends are back to active fundraising, with a virtual author event this week on Tuesday evening featuring “The Cellist,” Daniel Silva’s new spy novel; and a pop-up book market in the train parking lot on Aug. 7 from 9 a.m. to noon, weather permitting.

The Friends’ annual Book Sale is also returning next Apr. 25, promising more than 30 miles of used books to purchase.

The library is open to the public Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.