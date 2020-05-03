Chappaqua Names L.I. Educator New Bell Middle School Principal

The Chappaqua Central School District announced last week that a Long Island educator will be the new principal at Robert E. Bell Middle School.

Joseph Wiener, the principal at Lynbrook South Middle School for the last two years, will take over his new position starting July 1.

“I’m excited to join the wonderful team of educators at Bell Middle School and meet the talented students and families in Chappaqua,” Wiener said.

Wiener began his career as a high school biology teacher in New York City, then continued in that capacity at Jericho High School in Jericho. In 2007, he was named assistant principal of Jericho Middle School, serving for 10 years before transitioning to his current role in Lynbrook.

During his time at Jericho Middle School, Wiener developed the master schedule, oversaw the integration of the Olweus Bullying Prevention Program and led the transition to a standards-based grading system. He helped expedite the team at Jericho Middle School that led to the school being named a national School to Watch by The National Forum to Accelerate Middle-Grades Reform.

He is an active member of the New York State Middle School Principal Association and is on the planning committee for EdCamp Long Island, an annual “unconference” where educators from across the region engage in meaningful dialogue about pedagogy, practice and learning.

Wiener has also presented at local and state educational conferences on topics from successfully leading Next Generation Science Standards integration at the middle school level to unlocking the power of social media for educators.

“Joseph has been described by colleagues as a brilliant, passionate and enthusiastic middle school educator and leader,” said Superintendent of Schools Dr. Christine Ackerman. “He has a strong track record of developing deep relationships with faculty, students and families based on listening to the needs of the school community. We know Joseph will make a positive impact and we’re thrilled to welcome him to Chappaqua.”

Wiener received his bachelor’s degree from Tufts University, where he was a double major in biology and English. He also has masters’ degrees in education in literacy from Long Island University and school leadership and supervision from Touro College.

He lives on Long Island with his family.