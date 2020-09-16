Chappaqua Man Arrested for Stealing Black Lives Matter Sign

New Castle Police arrested a Chappaqua man Tuesday night for allegedly stealing a Black Lives Matter yard sign from a private home last weekend.

Vincent LaDuca, 57, was charged with one count of Petit Larceny, a class A misdemeanor, upon his arrest at about 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

The alleged theft is the latest in a string of similar recent incidents. Last month, multiple hate incidents occurred in the area with Black Lives Matters signs stolen from two local churches and anti-Semitic and racist graffiti discovered at the Chappaqua train station parking lot.

Police Chief James Carroll announced at the time the department was offering a $1,000 reward for information that led to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the recent crimes but the reward amount has now been increased.

“Our investigations into the additional thefts and vandalisms of other Black Lives Matter signs and the anti-Semitic graffiti remain active and ongoing,” a press release issued by Carroll stated. “The reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for these crimes has been raised to $2,000.”

LaDuca’s arrest stems from an investigation into a Sept. 13 theft of the BLM sign. He was processed at the New Castle Police Department and released on an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of New Castle Justice Court on Sept. 17 at 6 p.m.