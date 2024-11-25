Champion Byram Hills’ Girls’ Tennis Team Honored With Parade, Ceremony

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

It’s safe to say that Byram Hills High School’s girls’ tennis team is now a dynasty.

The 13-member team captured its third New York State Public High School Athletic Association championship in the past four years when it defeated Bayport Blue Point High School of Suffolk County on Nov. 8 at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens to capture the Division II title.

On Sunday, the Town of North Castle celebrated the achievement with a parade through downtown Armonk, a ceremony outside Town Hall and unveiling the Girls Tennis 2024 sign on the Home of the Byram Hills State Champions board on Main Street.

The girls’ tennis program, which won back-to-back championships in 2021 and 2022, now accounts for three of the five state titles in Byram Hills history, along with the 2007 boys’ soccer team and the 2015 baseball team.

“Byram Hills is known now as tennis town, and it’s because of all the hard work that they’ve put in year-round and not just in the tournaments, and I’m so thankful for all that they have done to make us so proud of our community,” said high school Principal Christopher Walsh.

The team went 12-2 in the regular season, then won all seven matches in the post season to come home state champions again. Co-captain Jenna Kleynerman, a senior, who was part of all three title teams, said each player’s dedication and drive was matched by the sisterhood among them on and off the court.

Also, most of the team plays tennis on their own throughout the year, which helps them to continually improve.

“I think we’re always together and always there for each other and always excited for a new season,” Kleynerman said. “Every year we want more. It’s just fun to come back to another championship.”

Other team members are co-captain Jordyn Bernstein, Anika Bobra, Anisha Bobra, Amelia Deeks, Sophia Deeks, Layna Delk, Ava Gitler, Danielle Goldman, Eliza Moy, Emerson Pace, Charlotte Sanders and Katherine Shil.

During the ceremony outside Town Hall, Athletic Director Rob Castagna thanked the entire community for the support they have provided the athletes as well as the parents who sacrifice to make sure their children can make it to all their practices and games.

He also said the team possessed special qualities, including believing in themselves and understanding the hard work required in reaching the pinnacle once again.

“At the beginning of each athletic season, hundreds of teams throughout New York State – there are hundreds of them in just the towns around here – they set goals and they try to achieve those goals,” Castagna said. “Some of the goals may seem impossible at times. But this team believed in each other and the ability to reach their goals, and they believe that every was possible, not impossible.”

Coach Jessica Kaplan, in her first year leading the team, said the members gelled as a squad and were driven to succeed.

“The girls just really came together as a team, they really focused, they all had this common goal, they all wanted it so badly and they worked really hard to get it,” Kaplan said.

Town Supervisor Joseph Rende said the team members will be able to draw on their accomplishment, which could provide them more than great memories.

“As you go through your life, you can always look back at this moment and I’m sure you’ll be proud of it and recognize the relationship you made with teammates, as classmates, and throughout your lives you’ll look back at this moment,” Rende said.