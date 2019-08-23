Cell Towers Proposed in Mahopac Slammed

Mahopac resident Gail Fiero said the application for the Croton Falls tower might need to be redone because her property might be placed on the State/National Register of Historic Places. If it is placed on the registry, it could complicate matters for Homeland, she said.

“I don’t know anyone that would want this (cell tower) that cares about their family,” Fiero said.

Mahopac resident Emmeline Swanson said the proposed cell tower near her home made her and her partner rethink whether or not they want to live in this area long term.

“We are not prepared to have our home value adversely affected so others can collect a check,” she said. “Commercial activity of this scale in nature has no place in residential areas.”

Mahopac resident Ron Leviner said it struck him as odd when the property owner that planned on leasing his land to Homeland Towers was granted a past variance by the town even though he didn’t disclose a possible future deal with Homeland. Now, the property owner is looking for further variances to accommodate the cell tower he wants to rent on his land, he said.

Leviner also questioned Homeland’s analysis of property values and coverage issues. Homeland has put forth a study that claims property values increase for homes near cell towers.

Mahopac resident Jennifer Simon asked why a site that is low on the town’s priority list for a monopole would be selected as a proposed tower location.

She conveyed skepticism over the study offered by Homeland that shows property values increase for homes near cell towers. Simon said real estate groups and policy institutes generally state there are adverse social welfare effects and that property values go down near towers.