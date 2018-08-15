Cell Tower Proposal Hotly Debated in Patterson

A proposal from the Metropolitan Transit Authority to construct a cell tower on the site of the Patterson Recycling Center on Cornwall Hill Road sparked heated debate at the Aug. 8 Town Board meeting.

Supervisor Richard Williams said last week the MTA has been considering sites in town for a cell tower to improve its “critical public communication.”

The MTA had considered placing a 170-foot-tall cell tower on Route 164, Williams said. But Williams said he and Putnam County Legislator Ginny Nacerino opposed the project because it would have been located in a residential neighborhood. The MTA would not agree to a proposal from Nacerino and himself to move the location of the tower further back on Route 164 to reduce the impact on neighboring homeowners, Williams said.