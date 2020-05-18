Catherine Galbraith passed away on May 11 at the age of 81.

She was born in Putnam Valley to Adam and Ruth (Schneider) Timcoe. She and her late husband, Joseph, had been longtime residents of Jefferson Valley, where they happily raised their three kids.

She is survived by her son, William, and his wife, Bonnie; grandchildren Brianne and Billy; great-grandchildren Tucker, Tate and Julianna; her son, James, and his wife, Marylou, and grandchildren Joe and Ronny; her daughter, JoAnne, and her husband, David Siefert, and grandchildren Reid and Natalie; her brother, Fred Timcoe; and niece Karen and nephews Jason, Adam, Scott and their families. She was predeceased by her brother, Ronald, and her sister-in-law, Jane Timcoe.

Galbraith was employed by Westchester County Medical Center’s Admitting Department for 24 years, where she received an award for her excellence. She enjoyed German Shepherds, knitting, gardening and exercising. She was a wonderful wife, mother, mother-in-law and grandmother. We will miss her deeply. She will always be in our hearts.