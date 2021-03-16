Catherine Dickmann

Catherine Elizabeth “Liz” Dickmann of Pleasantville passed away on Mar. 5 after a brief illness. She was 65.

She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Thomas Martin Dickmann; sister Christine Bassett (William); brother Michael Lowery (Amanda); sister-in-law Christine Lowery, the widow of brother Patrick who predeceased her in 2019; six nieces and nephews; and 10 grandnieces and grandnephews.

Liz was born in Tarrytown on June 2, 1955, to the late Edward Lowery and Catherine (Curtin) Lowery. The family moved to Yorktown Heights in the late 1950s where Liz attended Yorktown public schools and graduated from what is now Berkeley College in White Plains in 1972. She then worked as an executive assistant at Ecolab, Inc., a White Plains consumer products company, for some 20 years.

Liz was an outdoor and physical fitness enthusiast who loved animals – especially horses and dogs. For a number of years, she served as a volunteer for Pegasus Therapeutic Riding, a program that enhances the lives of individuals with disabilities and challenges through equine-assisted activities.

There was no one who did not like Liz. She was the caretaker of the family; whenever anyone was sick or injured, she was the first to volunteer to help. It was said that she had the ability to light up a room when she walked into it. And if there were any strangers in that room, she knew their names before she left.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Westchester SPCA and Feeding Westchester are requested in Liz’s memory.

A memorial visitation was held for Liz on Mar. 13 at Beecher Flooks Funeral Home in Pleasantville.

A memorial service will be held at a later post-COVID date.