Carmel’s New and Re-Elected Officials Sworn In

By Abby Luby

Seven Town of Carmel public servants began the new decade by being sworn into office, including two new police officers and two new councilmen.

Supervisor Kenneth Schmitt on Jan. 2 welcomed a packed town hall and wished everyone a happy New Year. “This is probably the most people we’ve had at a town board meeting since the re-val a couple of years ago,” he said, referring to the 2016 town-wide property revaluation.

Schmitt swore in Police Officer Vincent Desantola, 24, a former Marine currently working toward his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice at Marist College; and Police Officer Arthur Kloskowski, 24, a Mahopac High School and Pace University graduate with a degree in accounting.

Desantoloa will train at the Westchester Police Academy.

“You’re joining an awesome police department,” said Schmitt, a former member of the Carmel P.D. “We will give you the tools and training you need and I know you guys will make us proud.”

Lt. Stephen Kunze was also sworn in. “He is an exemplary police officer and is very conscientious and serious about the duties of law enforcement,” said the supervisor.

Schmitt stood with his two sons, Brett and Chris, and their wives, Emily and Kate, while being sworn in by Town Judge Daniel Miller.

“I’m very honored and humbled to be taking my oath of office for what will be my seventh term,” said Schmitt. “I’m proud of what I do and I come to work every day to see what I can do to better the Town of Carmel. We’ve accomplished a lot over the years, but there’s still a lot of work to do.”

Newly-minted County Court Judge Joseph Spofford, a former Carmel town judge, issued the oaths of office to newly-elected Councilmen Frank Lombardi and Robert Schanil.

While Schanil, a former police officer, is a political newcomer, Lombardi previously served on the town board and as deputy supervisor. The two are replacing councilmen Jonathan Schneider and John Lupinacci who did not seek re-election.

Spofford said he has known Lombardi for years and has always had confidence in him.

“Frank served as a councilman for two terms with honor, integrity and distinction, and rose to the level of deputy supervisor and he earned that,” said Spofford. “The people of Carmel trust you, they have confidence in you.”

Lombardi thanked his family for being with him at the swearing in ceremony. “We’re here to do a job, to serve the Town of Carmel – all 37,000 of the residents who are dependent on us,” he said. “I hope to bring my professionalism back, along with my experience in government and my experience in law. I am looking forward to working with my colleagues for the next four years.”

Spofford told Schanil he has great expectations for the new councilman.

Schanil recalled how he ended up running for councilman. “This all came together about a year ago,” he said. “Today, I have a lot of respect for our public officials. I’m here to do the best job I can possibly do.”

After Highway Superintendent Michael Simone was sworn in by Miller, he praised his staff. “The workers at the highway department are unbelievable,” said Simone. “They make me look good.”

Also re-elected in November were Town Clerk Ann Spofford and Receiver of Taxes Kathleen Kraus, who were sworn in prior to the ceremony.