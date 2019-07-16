Carmel Town Justice to Run for County Judgeship

When the late James Reitz earned a Putnam County judgeship more than a decade ago, the man that replaced him on the Town of Carmel judicial bench was Mahopac attorney Joseph Spofford.

Now, following the tragic and untimely death of Reitz, Spofford will once again look to follow in his footsteps as he announced his intention last week to run for Putnam County judge under the Republican banner.

Spofford, who is still serving as a Carmel town justice, is the GOP pick to run for the seat that became vacant when Reitz died suddenly of a heart attack last month while he was on the bench. Spofford has 30 years of court experience, including family, surrogate, criminal and state supreme court, as well as familiarity with the local town and village court system.

Spofford was first appointed to a Carmel town judgeship in Dec. 1999 and successfully ran for re-election in 2000, 2004, 2008, 2012 and 2016.