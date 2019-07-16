Carmel Town Justice to Run for County Judgeship

When the late James Reitz earned a Putnam County judgeship more than a decade ago, the man that replaced him on the Town of Carmel judicial bench was Mahopac attorney Joseph Spofford.
Now, following the tragic and untimely death of Reitz, Spofford will once again look to follow in his footsteps as he announced his intention last week to run for Putnam County judge under the Republican banner.
Spofford, who is still serving as a Carmel town justice, is the GOP pick to run for the seat that became vacant when Reitz died suddenly of a heart attack last month while he was on the bench. Spofford has 30 years of court experience, including family, surrogate, criminal and state supreme court, as well as familiarity with the local town and village court system.
Spofford was first appointed to a Carmel town judgeship in Dec. 1999 and successfully ran for re-election in 2000, 2004, 2008, 2012 and 2016.
“As Putnam County Court Judge I will continue to administer justice, without fear or favor, in a fair and equitable manner,” Spofford stated.
Spofford will hold a formal announcement this Wednesday on the steps of the Historic County Courthouse, but was already lauded by several dignitaries and attorneys that live and work in Putnam in a press release sent out by Spofford’s campaign.
Former legislator and deputy county executive Dan Birmingham said Spofford demonstrates every characteristic that a judge needs.
“Fairness and compassion in all matters, firmness and resolve when required and the sober and thoughtful administration of justice for all,” Birmingham said. “These attributes coupled with his judicial experience, academic credentials and community involvement demonstrate that he has the caliber of character and dependability of wisdom to be our next County Court Judge.”
Defense attorney and Mahopac resident Joseph Tock said Spofford’s background as a private attorney, his affable demeanor and approachable attitude would result in the perfect temperament for the judiciary. Another defense attorney, Brewster resident Jay Hogan, called Spofford the “perfect candidate” for county judge.
“Joe’s knowledge, experience, fairness and compassion makes him an excellent choice for Putnam County Court Judge,” County Clerk Michael Bartolotti, who is also an attorney, added.
GOP committee chairman Tony Scannapieco said Spofford emerged out of three possible candidates who were considering running for the position. Spofford and the two other contenders (both current town judges in the county) discussed which person should run this year and Spofford ended up being the pick.
“He’s been a judge quite awhile,” Scannapieco said. “He knows everything about drug (treatment) court, youth court and all this other stuff.”