Carmel Town Board to Impose Moratorium on Vape Shops

The stand against vaping in Putnam County continued last week when the Town of Carmel signaled it would likely vote through a moratorium that would prevent any new vape shops from coming into town for at least six months. During last Wednesday’s work session, Councilwoman Suzi McDonough brought the proposal forward, citing the town is currently working on its Master Plan and vaping stores should be discussed as part of it. The local push comes as the county Legislature explores raising the age to buy tobacco and vaping products to 21.

McDonough said she’s been receiving calls from residents concerned about the number of vape shops that are open in town; so far at least five are in business. Vaping has increased 900 percent from 2011 to 2015, McDonough said. “I’m not trying to impose on anybody’s rights to or not to smoke, but I do think it’s imperative in the Town of Carmel that we send the right message to the children here and sometimes there’s just too much of them popping up,” McDonough said.

Other town board members agreed, pointing out there were several vape shops in town already. Current vape businesses would not be affected. Town attorney Greg Folchetti said there is not a strict time frame a moratorium must be placed, but he recommended no more than a six-month pause before any new applications can come forward. The moratorium can be extended if necessary, Folchetti said.