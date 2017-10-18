Carmel Town Board Open to Hiking Mahopac FD Payment

Councilman Jonathan Schneider asked if the town board could be provided with an equipment replacement schedule from the fire department. Scott said the department provided the schedule to the board last and would provide it again to the board.

Scott said the department’s plan is to obtain the two vehicles through a 10-year lease with an option to buy them.

Schmitt said he understood that the vehicles needed to be replaced by the department, particularly because of the high cost of repairs for the current vehicles over the past two years.

The town board and Mahopac fire department have been at odds at times following the discovery that former Mahopac FD treasurer Michael Klein stole more than $5 million from the department over 13 years. When the news broke in 2015, the town board decreased the fire department’s funding by $500,000 the next couple of years against the wishes of department leadership.