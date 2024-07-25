Carmel Superintendent of Schools Releases First 100 Days Plan

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Carmel Superintendent of Schools Dr. Erin Meehan-Fairben has released her First 100 Days Plan to help the district move forward.

Fairben officially took over the reins of the district on July 1, succeeding Interim Superintendent of Schools Joseph McGrath.

“The leadership transition of a new superintendent represents a new chapter filled with opportunities for growth and development,” Fairben stated in a message to the school community. “I am committed to building relationships, engaging the community through open and transparent communication, and providing a safe and positive school culture filled with academic rigor and opportunities for growth and development.”

Fairben stated she will work to establish goals that support every student and promote a district culture “that embraces its diversity by providing an inclusive environment that promotes student ownership and innovative practices by leveraging the expertise of (staff).”

“It is my vision that each Carmel graduate will reflect on their experiences while attending school with a deep sense of pride, accomplishment and belonging, and graduate with the necessary skills to succeed in life,” she stated.

Fairben stated she will be striving to “gain a full understanding” of the financial standing of the district and the challenges it may face in the future.

She is also planning to present her action plan for the district at a Board of Education meeting in November and will hold town hall meetings during the months of November and December to get additional feedback.

“I am committed to being open, honest, transparent, and trustworthy,” Fairben stated. “I am committed to cultivating and leveraging relationships to ensure Carmel provides academic excellence and supports the whole child. I am committed to service, value, leadership, and improvement.”

During the months of July and August, Fairben will be hosting multiple open office hours, starting on Thurs., July 25 from 6 to 8 p.m. She will also be available on Sat., July 27 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The dates Fairben has set aside in August are Thurs., Aug. 8 from 6 to 8 p.m., Sat., Aug. 17 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thurs., Aug. 22 from 6 to 8 p.m., and Sat., Aug 24 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.