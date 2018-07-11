Carmel Seniors Moved to Knights of Columbus

Putnam County MaryEllen Odell announced that the county has begun the renovations of the Carmel Friendship Center at the Donald B. Smith Campus in Carmel. The new configuration of the building will allow additional services, more room for recreational activities, a larger dining area and an updated kitchen facility.

While the work is being done on the building, the nutrition center and recreational activities will be held at the Knights of Columbus Hall on Fair Street in Carmel.

“Putnam County has the fastest growing and largest percentage of senior population in New York State and we need to ensure that we have the ability to properly serve our aging population, so they can live at home longer and healthier,” said Odell, who thanked state Sen. Terrence Murphy for helping secure funding and the Knights for opening their hall to the seniors.

Murphy secured $550,000 in funding from New York State to use toward the revamp.

“The renovation will make the building safer, and give it a more modern look, allowing the Center to reach out to and engage more seniors in their quality services and programs,” Murphy said.

The renovations will transform the Center into a state-of-the-art, energy efficient facility with a room for information and technology, as well as an area to expand the Center’s senior programs.

Additional space dedicated for use by seniors include:

– An improved and expanded exercise area

– An improved and expanded arts and crafts room

– New interview and counseling rooms

– Expanded nutrition counseling rooms

– Improved pantry and lunch areas

– And improved access to the building for the handicapped

The construction of the Carmel Friendship Center is expected to take about six months.