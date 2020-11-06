Carmel School District Hosts Free Thanksgiving Meal Event for Seniors

Carmel Central School District’s annual Thanksgiving luncheon will gobble on this year but will be altered due to the ongoing health crisis.

In lieu of gathering to celebrate the holiday, senior citizens residing in Carmel are invited to a curbside, contactless, to-go Thanksgiving meal at the Knights of Columbus on Nov. 19 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The Hall is located at 10 Fair Street in Carmel.

Like recent years, the meals, which will be prepared by Three Brothers Restaurant and Pizzeria, will be free for seniors. But with only 75 meals available for pick-up, those interested must reserve their spot by Nov. 13.

The meal will include roasted turkey with gravy, stuffing, whipped potatoes, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls, vegetables, and dessert.

The Carmel Teachers’ Association will sponsor the luncheon. Reservations must be made by calling the Putnam County Office for Senior Resources at 845-808-1700 Ext. 47100.