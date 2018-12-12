Carmel School Board Ready to Offer Two Bond Props

By the time it’s all over, the Carmel Board of Education might never want to say or hear the word “bond” again, but for now, members continued to discuss putting up a new bond package for a third time in as many calendar years.

For the most part, it appeared the board is ready to offer two separate bond propositions to voters sometime next year. One of the bonds would fix failing roofs, make each school building ADA compliant and enhance the middle school library and another bond would move the transportation garage from George Fischer Middle School to a parcel of a property in the Town of Kent. The transportation garage option has been controversial with Kent town officials strongly opposing the proposal because the land would no longer be taxable if controlled by the school.

Almost every board member voiced support to break up the package offered to voters into two different bonds.

Vice president Richard Kreps said he wants to see the bus garage in one proposition and the other less contentious facility improvements grouped into another proposition when voters go to the polls next year, possibly in March. Kreps said the board should vote to offer the bonds to voters at the next meeting.