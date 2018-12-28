Carmel School Board Puts Forth 3rd Bond Package

Despite several in attendance sharing their support for the two bond proposals, over an hour was spent demeaning Curzio for his unsurprising vote against the transportation garage.

“I’m disappointed the bond is being put up in two parts. Splitting it in half really shows a lack of conviction,” Kent resident and former board of education member Eric Mittelstadt (who lost his seat in Curzio) said. “Splitting it in half, at least in my belief, is the equivalent of just giving into a child who holds his breath and screams long enough just to get it done. It’s unfortunate.”

Curzio has continuously expressed reluctance supporting the property chosen for the bus garage, maintaining it would take valuable property off Kent’s tax rolls and that the board hadn’t vetted other potential properties adequately.

“People have rejected this property on two separate occasions, yet the Carmel school board is seeking yet again to drag it across the finish line at all costs regardless of what the voters think,” Curzio said. “Unfortunately, this board has not listened to or accepted the will of the people that we are honored to represent.”

Curzio added that board members do not believe in having “two valid” opinions on the matter. He claimed that the board perceives those against the bond as being “uniformed, ungrateful and ignorant of the facts.”