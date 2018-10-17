Carmel School Board Members Butt Heads Again

By Anna Young

Carmel School Board member John Curzio was harshly criticized last week by residents and board members outraged by the recent failing of a bond referendum that would have provided updates to district facilities.

After the district’s $25.4 million bond was voted down by less than 200 votes on Oct. 2, residents lined up during last Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting to place blame on Curzio for the second failed bond in as many years. Curzio was the sole board member to vocally oppose the bond that would’ve repaired roofs, made each building ADA compliant, enhanced the old George Fischer Middle School library and build a new bus garage in the Town of Kent.

“I don’t know you, but I find a lot of resentment toward you for what you’ve done to this community,” Kent resident Dori Burke told Curzio. “You’re not much older than my children. You haven’t lived your life yet, you have no children of your own. How can you tell me what I need or what’s best for my family or my children?”