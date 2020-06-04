Carmel School Board Failed to React to Difficult Economic Outlook

As a former member of the Carmel Board of Education, I can attest how truly important it is for voters in the district to exercise their right to vote in the annual budget and board member election.

This year, the election will be conducted entirely by mail and the ballots must be received by the school district no later than 5 p.m. on June 9, not simply postmarked by that date. Voter participation in school elections is historically low and thus magnifies the importance of each and every vote.

Unfortunately, the board did not craft a budget that meets our community’s moment. While other districts’ boards in our region chose to hold the line on taxes because they recognized the grim economic situation many of their constituents currently find themselves in, the Carmel Board of Education has opted to continue their uninterrupted 30-plus-year history of raising taxes. The board’s proposed budget totals more than $130 million and includes a 2.6 percent tax levy increase and a 2.26 percent budget-to-budget increase. Only in government can they claim to cut spending, when in reality they increase taxes by 2.6 percent instead of 2.61 percent.

Voters will also have the opportunity to vote for two candidates for seats on the school board. I hope that the voters will provide favorable consideration to Paul Collazo, Debra Heitman-Cayea and Gregory Purdy. Even though voters may only choose two of these three individuals, I believe all of them to be worthy of the public trust. While they may not agree with me on every issue, budgetary or otherwise, they do believe strongly in the Carmel school system and would be excellent stewards of the taxpayers’ hard-earned money.

More importantly, they are thoughtful and strong-minded people who will not be rubber stamp board members. It is truly important for our representatives to be free thinkers and to debate the important issues at hand. I believe these candidates would be excellent board members and would make our community proud.

Sincerely,

John C. Curzio II

Lake Carmel