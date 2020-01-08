Carmel Rotary Sets $65,000 Goal for B-Ball Challenge

The Carmel Rotary Club has set a whopping $65,000 fundraising goal for its 13th annual Community Basketball Challenge, which is scheduled Saturday, Feb. 29 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Carmel High School gymnasium, 14 Fair St.

This popular event organized by the Carmel Rotary Club and CHS Interact Club offers non-profit organizations the opportunity to raise funds to support their organizations.

This year’s event is dedicated to the memory of Carmel Rotarian, the late Hon. James Reitz, who passed away unexpectedly in June.

“Reitz epitomized Rotary’s motto of ‘Service Above Self,’” stated the club.

The judge volunteered much of his time to the community, in addition to presiding over the Putnam County Criminal, Surrogate and Family Courts, as well as being an acting New York State Supreme Court justice for the Ninth Judicial District.

“He worked passionately to support the Putnam community from our youth to senior citizens, and Scouts to veterans,” said the Rotary Club.

One of Reitz’ utmost judicial achievements was presiding over Putnam County Treatment Court, where he changed hundreds of lives.

“Through his successful and compassionate dedication to this court, many citizens avoided being incarcerated and became productive and involved members of our society,” said the Rotary Club. “His passion and compassion were recognized nationwide as an example and inspiration for other treatment courts in the United States.”

Last year’s Community Basketball Challenge raised more than $60,000, benefitting 65 local, regional and national organizations.

Basketball Challenge Chairman Sal Gambino and the club invites organizations, as well as individuals – adults and youth – to take advantage of this fun and easy fundraiser.

“This year we’ve set our goal to raise $65,000 at the Basketball Challenge,” he said. “We are confident this goal is attainable with our nonprofit organizations and community’s participation, and will help provide a wide variety of vital programs and services in Putnam County and beyond. It’s a very easy way to raise money for your organization and you don’t have to be a basketball player to participate.”

For information on how to participate in the Community Basketball Challenge, call the Carmel Rotary Club at 845-225-2122, or visit www.carmelrotary.org.