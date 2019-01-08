Carmel Police Nab Mahopac Man for Armed Robbery

An arrest has been made in connection to an armed robbery that took place in downtown Mahopac last month, the Carmel Police Department announced last week.
Anthony Pesiri, 42, of Mahopac was arrested on Jan. 4 and faces a slew of charges for allegedly robbing Video Game Plus located at 2 Clark Place on Dec. 1. He was hit with robbery in the 1st degree, assault with a weapon, criminal use of a firearm in the 1st degree, which are all felonies, and petit larceny, which is a misdemeanor.
Pesiri is accused of displaying a black firearm and pointing it toward the clerk, demanding that he open the cash register,
Carmel police said. When the clerk refused, Pesiri struck him numerous times in the head and upper arm area with the gun, causing lacerations and bruising, according to authorities. At that point, Pesiri grabbed the cash register and left the store with it, Carmel police said.
An extensive investigation ensued with detectives interviewing the victim and witnesses. Investigators were able to identify the alleged vehicle used to flee the crime and also a person of interest. Detectives then executed a search warrant and recovered the evidence related to the robbery, police said.
Pesiri was arrested after Carmel police officers conducted a felony traffic stop. The defendant was brought in and processed without incident, authorities said. Adding to Pesiri’s troubles, he has been linked to other larcenies, grand larcenies and criminal acts within the Town of Carmel, police stated.
Pesiri was remanded to Putnam County Correctional Facility on $100,000 bail.
“The Carmel Police Department wishes to thank the many residents and business owners for all of their assistance in this investigation. It is our caring community that always comes together in times of trouble to assist their neighbors, thank you,” the department said in statement.
Carmel police is asking anyone who may have information in connection with the video game store incident or other crimes to contact the detective division at (845)-628-1300. All callers will be kept strictly confidential.