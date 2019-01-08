Carmel Police Nab Mahopac Man for Armed Robbery

An arrest has been made in connection to an armed robbery that took place in downtown Mahopac last month, the Carmel Police Department announced last week.

Anthony Pesiri, 42, of Mahopac was arrested on Jan. 4 and faces a slew of charges for allegedly robbing Video Game Plus located at 2 Clark Place on Dec. 1. He was hit with robbery in the 1st degree, assault with a weapon, criminal use of a firearm in the 1st degree, which are all felonies, and petit larceny, which is a misdemeanor.

Pesiri is accused of displaying a black firearm and pointing it toward the clerk, demanding that he open the cash register,