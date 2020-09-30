Carmel Man Faces Child Porn Charges In Dual Agency Investigation

A Carmel man was arrested after sending lewd material over a social media application to a minor in Texas.

Brian Lockhart is charged with four counts of promoting an obscene sexual performance by a child less than seventeen, a class D felony, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office. The 44-year-old faces additional charges with deputies still investigating and examining items seized during a search.

The Sheriff’s Office received a referral from law enforcement in Texas about a Carmel resident who was sharing child sexual abuse material through a chat program. After a joint investigation began between both entities, with assistance from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, they were able to identify the subject was Lockhart.

A search warrant was executed at Lockhart’s home on Sept. 17, where deputies and the department’s electronic detection dog seized over a dozen electronic devices, officials said. Investigators conducted interviews and began reviewing the digital evidence, where Lockhart was subsequently arrested and charged.

With multiple devices seized in the search, the digital forensics examination process is still ongoing, officials said. Investigators believe there may be more charges or investigations initiated at the conclusion of the examination.