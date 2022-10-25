Carmel Man Convicted of Assaulting Wife with Crowbar

News Article Article pages that do not meet specifications for other Trust Project Type of Work labels and also do not fit within the general news category.

A Carmel man was convicted last week of assaulting his wife with a crowbar nearly two years ago. A trial in Putnam County before Judge Anthony Mole began on Oct. 17 and midway through, on Oct. 20, Jeff Hanlon pled guilty to attempted assault in the first degree, a Class C felony. He will serve eight years in state prison with five years post-release supervision.

According to Putnam District Attorney Robert Tendy, Hanlon had been verbally and physically abusing his wife for two days when she attempted to leave the residence on Dec. 17, 2020. As she was leaving, Hanlon hit her in the back of the head with a crowbar which left a large cut to the back of her head. She was eventually able to leave the residence and fled to her father’s house in Pelham where the Pelham and Carmel Police Department responded.

Hanlon was arrested that night and has been in jail since.

The case was personally brought to trial by Tendy, who remarked, “Preventing domestic violence and bringing to justice those who perpetrate it is one of my top priorities. It can leave a lifetime of psychological scars on the victims and their families. In this case, the victim was very brave and cooperated with the prosecution despite understandable personal fear.”