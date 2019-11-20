Carmel Man Charged in Crash That Shut Down Saw Mill

A Carmel man was charged with driving while intoxicated following a head-on collision Nov. 14 that closed the Saw Mill River Parkway in Chappaqua.

The incident occurred at about 2:40 p.m. when a GMC Envoy driven by Martin Goudie, 54, of Carmel, was traveling southbound in the vicinity of Route 120 and struck a guard rail, went airborne, and entered the northbound lanes of travel, according to Westchester County Police. The Envoy then collided head-on with a Subaru Outback operated by Whitney Hill, 43, of Katonah.

Westchester County Police responded to the scene, along with the Chappaqua and Pleasantville volunteer ambulance corps. The northbound lanes of travel were shut down for more than an hour.

According to police, officers smelled alcohol on Goudie’s breath and saw multiple empty beer cans around the driver’s seat and front passenger seat of his car. They also reportedly found several small plastic bags in the vehicle containing a small amount of a powdery substance believed to be cocaine.

Goudie was transported by ambulance to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla for injuries he sustained in the collision. He was charged with DWI and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanors, and issued appearance tickets to appear in New Castle Town Court.

Hill also suffered injuries and was taken to Northern Westchester Hospital Center in Mount Kisco, where she was treated and released.

Both drivers were the only occupants of their vehicles.