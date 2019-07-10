Carmel Grad Puts Together Civil War Memorial

It’s a war that claimed the most American lives, but until this week, there wasn’t an encompassing memorial in Putnam County to honor the local men who fought in the Civil War.

With teenager Tyler Dicembrino leading the way, those veterans will now be remembered.

Over the past year, Dicembrino has been researching and fundraising for a Civil War memorial in honor of the veterans from Putnam that served in the gruesome war. Referring to the local archives, Dicembrino discovered that about 1,600 residents served in the war from the six towns in the county.

Now, a plaque that includes the names of those men and the town in which they lived is ready to be on display on July 16 at 11 a.m. with the unveiling ceremony taking place at Veterans Memorial Park in Kent. Dicembrino, who is a Carmel High School graduate, started this endeavor at the end of junior year and completed it by the time he wrapped up his senior year.

Dicembrino said while there are memorials remembering Putnam residents from almost every war the United States has been a part of, there is nothing to really commemorate those Civil War heroes. There is a memorial in Cold Spring, but that only includes a small portion of residents that fought from Putnam.