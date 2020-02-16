Carmel Football Players Surprise Teammate With Varsity Jacket

Being part of a team transcends beyond athletic ability. Sometimes, it means simply showing up every day and encouraging your teammates.

And that’s exactly what Caleb Cleary has done as a member of the Carmel High School varsity football team this year. As a student with special needs, Caleb doesn’t play on the field – his energy is put to use supporting and cheering on his teammates.

In the beginning of the season, head coach Todd Cayea saw Cleary’s passion and asked him to join the team. Cleary gladly accepted, and traveled with the Carmel Rams all season.

To thank this special member of the team, other teammates pooled their money together at the end of the season and purchased a varsity jacket that they presented to Caleb last week.

“On behalf of the football team, we loved having you at every game this year, we enjoyed your presence, and we thought we’d give you a little gift for being a member of our team,” said Team Captain Will Boalt when presenting the jacket. “We appreciate you a lot.”

If Caleb’s smile is any indication of his feelings, it’s safe to say he appreciates his teammates, as well.