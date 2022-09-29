Carmel Encourages Residents to Comment on Draft Comp Plan

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

The Town of Carmel is inching closer to adopting its first Comprehensive Plan in more than 20 years. The Town Board has referred the draft 2023-2035 plan to the Planning Board, but residents still have the opportunity to comment or make suggestions on any parts of the document which is designed to provide a blueprint for the future growth and preservation of the town.

During a recent meeting, Councilwoman Suzanne McDonough encouraged residents to email any of the board members as soon as possible as town officials review the recommended policies and some amendments made to the Zoning Code.

“We have a few more months of this and then hopefully by the end of the year, beginning of next year we’ll be hoping to wrap this up,” she said. “It is imperative if you have any suggestions, ideas or comments on the Comprehensive Master Plan and/or the zoning amendments please get them to us.”

Since the 2000 plan was adopted, the Putnam County Bikeway was extended through the town, connecting it to Westchester to the south and Brewster to the east. Municipal parks were also added to the town’s recreational inventory and improved.

In addition, Carmel’s zoning was updated, with almost all of the town being rezoned to allow dwellings on three-acre lots.

The preparation of the 2023-2035 plan has included three in-person and online workshops and a public online survey that drew a lot of responses.

“This plan is a response to the challenges and opportunities of today and those that can be anticipated,” the introduction to the Comprehensive Plan states. “This Comprehensive Plan is a living document.”