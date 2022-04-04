Carmel Clips Put Valley, 8-3; Briarcliff, Just Wow!

Youth Movement Ahead of Schedule at Somers

By Ray Gallagher, Examiner Sports Editor @Directrays

Wow! Class D BRIARCLIFF has already knocked off the Section 1 Class A and Class B favorites, Mamaroneck and Rye, respectively. Oh, and reigning Class A champ Scarsdale, too. If Coach Al Meola’s Bears (3-0) are not ranked No.1 in NYS when the rankings come out next week, there should be an investigation. But the rankings mean jack squat, so do your job and keep the rest of us awestruck against this absolutely stacked schedule…

A third-quarter surge by Class A host CARMEL led to an 8-3 triumph of Class C PUTNAM VALLEY last Thursday when Matthew Risley, Thomas Connolly and Damian Santiago netted two goals apiece for the Rams (3-0), who also tacked on a 7-6 win over HALDANE Saturday. Against PV, Ram M Tristan Werlu provided the vital time of possession with 11 faceoff wins on 13 draws. Santiago, who looked explosive, added a pair of assists while showing great command of the scheme.

“I think after the first quarter we really focused on GB’s,” Carmel Coach Matt Caione said of the focus on ground balls. “We knew that PV had the talent to put the ball in the net, so it was going to be a game of possessions. Coming out of the half we wanted to keep the momentum going. We always talk about execution and we feel we were able to finish on plays, whether it be a goal, ride, clear, GB. Kids were locked in all game and were able to force some good things to happen. It’s really a great group who loves lax.”

Ryan Denike scored twice for the Tigers (1-1), spotting a pair of first-half leads, but it was all Carmel in the second half.

“We turned the ball over multiple times and made poor decisions with the ball in our sticks,” PV Coach Tim Weir said. “We had basically zero time of possession. If we don’t start taking care of the ball, and value the ball when we have possession, it will be a long season.”

Credit Werly and the Carmel wings for much of that, as they owned the draw box.

Denike, who oftentimes doubled as a long pole, scored his second goal of the game – the game-winner – with 15 seconds left in the Tigers’ 7-6 season-opening win over visiting Rye Neck last Tuesday. He also had a pair of assists. Teammate Hayden Gumbrecht’s second goal of the game with 1:23 to play made it 6-6.

Carmel, who saw Risley strike for two two goals and four points, against Haldane, will face its biggest test of the young season when they face Lakeland/Panas today. Ryan Aabel and Jake Storen each scored and set up another. Ram G Jake Meissner (18 saves) was peppered throughout, particularly by Blue Devil Evan Giachinta (2G, 2A).

HEN HUD came awfully close to pulling off the Sailors’ first big upset of the year but fell short to reigning Class A champion Scarsdale, 3-2, in overtime. Sailors G Rowan Caffrey (20 saves) kept the Sailors (0-2) afloat while senior Rocco Capicotta netted a pair of Hen Hud goals off feeds from Thomas Popolizio. Capicotta netted three Sailor goals in a disappointing 11-4 loss to host Pleasantville Saturday.

If Class D CROTON-HARMON is going to have a big year, M Michael McCarthy is going to need to tickle the twine regularly, and the All-League senior did that and more in the host Tigers’ 17-9 win over Dobbs Ferry. McCarthy finished with five goals and dished one assist. Teammate Lucas Valentine had a five-point day (4G, 1A). Carter Schmidt added a hat trick of his own and Edwin Dowd set up three tallies for the Tigers (1-2), who also suffered an 11-9 loss to Carmel.

CLASS B

MAHOPAC continued what was a torrid start, improving to 3-0 with a 14-5 road win over Fox Lane last Thursday. The Indians showed great balance on both ends of the field and were fueled offensively by Mike Rettberg, who bagged a career-high five goals. Junior sniper Jake Degnan went off for seven points (4G, 3A) while face-off specialist Chris Evans won 15-of-18 draws and set up three goals in transition. Sophomore John Kearney feasted on the Foxes, adding two goals and two assists.

The Indians (3-1) then lost a 9-8 heartbreaker to Byram Hills Saturday. Ryan Geoghegan (3G),

Danny Koch (2G), Gavin Viglucci (2G) and Degnan (1G) found the net and G Tom Jacobellis made nine saves before the Bobcats took advantage of an Indian penalty and slipped one past with 15 seconds left.

“Byram slowed it down and held the ball, took off a lot of time before attempting the goal,” Mahopac Coach Jon Bota said. “Tommy stood tall for us in goal as we made a three-goal comeback to tie it up, but a turnover on offense led to a foul on D. We were man-down for the last two minutes. Tough battle all the way.”

Saddle up, though, things are about to get a whole lot tougher today when the Indians take on Class A heavyweight YORKTOWN in the season opener for the vaunted Huskers.

SOMERS crushed it on opening day last Thursday, taking out Tappan Zee 15-7 behind a seven-point effort from 6’4”, 190-pound sophomore A Mac Sullivan (4G, 3A). Senior T.J. Olifiers and sophomore Nick Newman each notched a hat trick for the Tuskers (2-0), who saw impressive freshman Miguel Iglesias score a pair of goals. Iglesias, a speedy middie, is said to be the real deal. Just ask Wappingers, who saw the young rook go off for a hat trick and five points overall in Saturday’s 10-3 Tusker win. Sullivan added three goals and one assist. The Tuskers have an impressive group of underclassmen, who could make life tough on opposing defenders for years to come. The movement to recoup the Somers heyday is right on schedule.

“Six years ago we revamped our entire youth lacrosse program,” Somers Coach Vin DeGregorio said. “We created a board with a common goal. In the last two years, the talent and the numbers have been increasing by the time they get to high school. I’m excited to say the least.”

It’s been a few years since Somers won it all with then-Coach Lew Janavey steering the ship and All-American M JoJo Marasco setting the new standard; 2009, in fact, with 2010 serving as the Tuskers’ last appearance in the sectional finals (a 9-6 loss to John Jay CR). I remember the glory years at Somers: Six sectional titles from 2000-09. We’ll settle for one more before Sullivan and Iglesias are done #ChallengeAccepted, we hope!