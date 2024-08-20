Carmel Board of Ed Calls for ‘Community Collaboration’

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

The Carmel Board of Education issued “a Call for Community Collaboration’ last week, a day after another raucous meeting where emotions were at a fever pitch and several residents were ordered to be removed.

The Aug. 14 post on the district’s website was signed by five of the six board members, with Trustee Jim Wise, who called the statement “in bad faith,” having objected to some of the wording.

Ironically, the same five board members voted at the three-and-a-half hour meeting on Aug. 13 to abstain on a resolution proposed by Wise asking the board to apologize for not taking action during a July 9 meeting when several Spanish-speaking residents were subjected to hate speech.

“I apologize for the cowardice of this board,” Wise remarked after his resolution failed. “The public is not fooled by this.”

Vice President Dawn Dall and Trustee Jordi Douglas acknowledged they should have spoken up at the July 9 meeting, but didn’t want to back Wise’s resolution until it could be properly crafted.

“I was ashamed by my inaction,” Douglas said. “I should have spoken up. We didn’t follow our existing policy. I want to do this right.”

Less than 24 hours later, Dall, Douglas, President Melissa Orser and trustees John Curzio and Jason Paraskeva unveiled a statement online.

“After our board meeting on Aug. 13, the board has carefully listened to and reflected on the sentiments expressed by some members of our community. Now we need your help to move forward,” the statement began. “We heard from many of you who felt unwelcome or unsafe at our board meetings. We want to make it clear that the board stands united in denouncing all forms of discrimination, prejudice, harassment, bullying and hate. We are dedicated to supporting all of our community.”

“Our mission at Carmel Central School District is to educate the whole child in an environment free of bullying, harassment and discrimination,” the statement continued. “We have received numerous letters, emails and concerns brought to us at the podium, and we are committed to addressing them, as we have historically done, with our mission at the forefront.”

“We ask for the community’s collaboration in maintaining a respectful and inclusive atmosphere at our board meetings. The board needs to focus on the district’s important business with our new superintendent while adhering to the standard of conduct outlined in our Code of Conduct,” the board added. “We ask for your adherence to our Code of Conduct as we strive to create a welcoming, affirming and productive environment for all members.”

During that same July 9 meeting, the Board of Education passed a resolution condemning Wise after the district received “several” complaints that his June 22 remarks at a pro-Palestinian rally in Carmel “could be considered or interpreted as antisemitic.”

Wise, who is Jewish, has defended his use of the phrase “From the river to the sea, Palestine should be free,” contending it’s not antisemitic and is a position shared by many Jewish individuals in the United States.

Elected to a three-year term in May 2023, Wise was defended by several speakers at last week’s meeting, including former Croton village trustee Sherry Horowitz, who owns a preschool, and called Wise “a full-fledged visionary.”

“He’s sending a strong and brave message that all lives are sacred, not just some,” Horowitz said. “His voice and message should not be silenced.”

Dr. Robin Faulk Esser, a New York City high school teacher and longtime Patterson resident, also backed Wise, saying, “He called for an immediate ceasefire, not on school grounds. Jim Wise should not have been censored. He wasn’t doing anything morally wrong.”

Another speaker said Wise was the only board member who speaks “in support of marginalized groups.”

Wise had his detractors as one audience heckler was escorted out by police and almost caused the meeting to end early.

“We’re not all going to agree,” Douglas said. “It’s called constructive discourse. It doesn’t have to be destructive.”

Resident Linda Jenkins was more blunt in her comments.

“I’m sick of all the bull—-. This has got to stop. We’re all in this together,” she said. “It’s disgusting, it’s childish and it’s petty.”