Carmel Amends Zoning to Ban Battery Storage Systems

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

We are part of The Trust Project

We are part of The Trust Project

Lithium battery storage systems are no longer allowed in the Town of Carmel.

The Carmel Town Board voted last week to amend the Zoning Code blocking the controversial energy component.

In July, the Town Board unanimously voted to approve a six-month moratorium prohibiting the establishment of East Point Energy’s proposed lithium battery farm on 95 acres off Miller and Union Valley roads in Mahopac near the Somers border that had the community on the edge.

“This amendment to the Zoning Code protects every resident in this town,” resident Lauren Rosolen said as the lone speaker at the Oct. 16 public hearing. “Tonight marks a local milestone. To East Point Energy, you tried to slip this under our nose. I’m sure your proposed facility has a place. It’s not here.”

East Point Energy officials have maintained their project would meet or exceed all applicable codes and standards, claiming that “energy storage projects are thoroughly regulated, with oversight from federal, state, and local authorities, with thousands of energy storage systems already installed in New York and operating under applicable regulations.”

Councilman Frank Lombardi said town officials responded to the will of the people.

“This issue and its conclusion tonight is clearly an example of democracy in action,” he said. “We heard the concerns of the residents.”

Representatives from East Point Energy could not be reached for comment.