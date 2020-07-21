Carl Herzner

Carl Walter Herzner passed away peacefully at home in Boca Raton, Fla. on July, 10. He was 88.

Herzner was born on Sept. 24, 1931, in Ozone Park, Queens to Frieda and Karl Herzner. He had a twin sister, Ella, and two brothers, Werner and Herbert. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Nancy Guastella; his five children, Donna, Charles, Daniel, Paul and Mark; and his six grandchildren, Olivia, Sophia, Justin, Carl W., Julia and Daniel C.

Upon graduation from Woodrow Wilson High School in Jamaica, Queens, Herzner was drafted into the Marine Corps to serve his country in the Korean War. There, he specialized in electronics, and continued his post-secondary education at the RCA Institute and the Remington Rand Institute to prepare for a career in technology. He enjoyed a long and successful career at the International Business Machines Corp., working with computers from the earliest mainframe models to the advent of the personal desktop computer.

He was an avid golfer and gardener, a devoted husband, and an active and involved father and grandfather. He was known to all his neighbors as the person who could fix anything. Carl will be sorely missed by his family and all whose lives he touched.

Memorial services will be held at a future date upon Mrs. Herzner’s return to her family in Westchester County.