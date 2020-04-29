CareMount Offering Diagnostic, COVID-19 Antibody Testing

CareMount Medical, the largest independent multispecialty medical group in New York State, has availability to test patients without any restrictions through its urgent care and office locations throughout New York.

CareMount patients who want to be tested can walk into a CareMount Urgent Care location or schedule a virtual visit with their provider online or by calling 1-833-525-0221. Non-CareMount patients can visit a CareMount Urgent Care location for evaluation and testing.

“Patients can feel comfortable knowing they are working with their personal providers to get the care they need through this pandemic and beyond,” said Dr. Scott D. Hayworth, president and CEO of CareMount Medical. “COVID-19 testing is another step CareMount Medical has taken to provide seamless care to our patients and communities through provider offices, laboratories and urgent care.”

There are currently two types of COVID-19 testing available. Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) testing is used to detect the presence of the COVID-19 virus. The test is done by putting a swab into the nose. Results are returned within 24 to 72 hours.

Antibody testing for COVID-19 antibody detection is also available through a blood draw. CareMount’s antibody testing is performed on an analyzer. Complete results are obtained within 72 hours.

A positive result for PCR means there is evidence that the virus, or at least remnants of it, is still in someone’s body and the person might be infectious. The antibody test determines whether a person has been exposed to the virus and your body made a reaction to it. Having antibodies to COVID-19 does not equal immunity.

Masks must still be worn and social distancing should still be practiced. Having antibodies may make you eligible to donate plasma. All results will be communicated back to those tested by their provider’s office to discuss what the results mean and any next steps.

It is also important to remember a visit with a primary care provider is important to ensure patients who have chronic conditions receive the care they need. In addition, patients should stay up to date on necessary and important preventative health screenings and procedures.

A complete list of open office locations can be found at www.caremountmedical.com. Updates on COVID-19 and CareMount testing can be found online at www.caremountmedical.com/coronavirus.