CAREERS’ Cindi Palermo Honored by Westchester County

Cindi Palermo, a longtime client of CAREERS Support Solutions, received the Longevity Award to mark Westchester County’s National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM). CAREERS is a not-for-profit organization that helps people with disabilities find and keep, jobs they can succeed in. Thanks to CAREERS’ unique program of skills training and on-the-job support, Cindi has been successfully employed at Target in White Plains for the past 19 years.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer congratulated Cindi and the other award winners, which included the Afya Foundation and other companies that employ people with disabilities. October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month when the contributions of workers with disabilities are recognized.

Tina Cornish-Lauria, Executive Director of CAREERS, said that “these awards are a great way to showcase our hard-working clients and recognize employers who hire individuals with disabilities. The NDEAM Awards Ceremony is a meaningful way to honor people who bring their best to work every day. We are so proud of Cindi and our other clients who are a shining example of what people with disabilities can accomplish.”

“Cindi was recognized for her outstanding work ethic and job performance, especially during the pandemic. She took on new tasks with an outstanding positive attitude,” said Jennifer Retacco, CAREERS Valhalla Program & Transition Coordinator. “We are also grateful to employers like Target who value a diverse workforce that includes people with disabilities.”

Also honored yesterday were six other CAREERS clients: Craig McGuinn, a stock associate at CVS; Mariah Scarnatti, a stock associate at Marshalls; Robin Holloway, a deli worker at ShopRite; Scott Meyerson, a stock associate at ShopRite; Scott Treco, a custodian at Stop & Shop, and Stephen Barker, a produce clerk at ShopRite.

Local businesses honored included the following employers that hire CAREERS clients: CVS in Scarsdale, Marshalls in Mohegan Lake, ShopRite in Bedford Hills and Thornwood, Stop & Shop in New Rochelle and Target in White Plains.

CAREERS Support Solutions provides support services to hundreds of individuals annually throughout Westchester, Putnam, and lower Dutchess Counties. CAREERS mission is to empower people with disabilities by teaching workforce readiness skills and providing job placement, on-the-job training, and ongoing support to assure long-term success – at no cost to the individual or employer. For more information visit www.careerssupportsolutions.org