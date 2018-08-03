Car Crashes into Pleasantville Pharmacy; Elderly Customer Hospitalized

An elderly Chappaqua man crashed a silver Toyota Highlander into Pleasantville Pharmacy midday on Friday, destroying the front window, large segments of the interior and also injuring a customer. The driver, Ray MacDonnell, 90, was not injured, nor was his wife, Patricia, 81, who was seated in the passenger seat.
The impact of the crash knocked a female customer inside the pharmacy to the floor, and she was brought to Westchester Medical Center as a precaution but authorities say she was not in critical condition. The customer was standing by the front register when the car crashed through the pharmacy, according to employees. Although authorities are not releasing the name of the customer, pharmacy employees did say she is an elderly Pleasantville resident.
“He just lost control,” said pharmacy employee Karen Alvarez, who was standing near the front at the register when the accident happened… “I just ran. He could have killed someone. It was just that severe.”
The MacDonnells are regular customers of the pharmacy and had just finished picking up prescriptions.