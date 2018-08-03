Car Crashes into Pleasantville Pharmacy; Elderly Customer Hospitalized

An elderly Chappaqua man crashed a silver Toyota Highlander into Pleasantville Pharmacy midday on Friday, destroying the front window, large segments of the interior and also injuring a customer. The driver, Ray MacDonnell, 90, was not injured, nor was his wife, Patricia, 81, who was seated in the passenger seat.

The impact of the crash knocked a female customer inside the pharmacy to the floor, and she was brought to Westchester Medical Center as a precaution but authorities say she was not in critical condition. The customer was standing by the front register when the car crashed through the pharmacy, according to employees. Although authorities are not releasing the name of the customer, pharmacy employees did say she is an elderly Pleasantville resident.

At about noon on Friday , following a visit to the pharmacy, Ray MacDonnell was backing out of a parking spot on Wheeler Ave. and bumped another car. After hitting the other vehicle, MacDonnell put his car into drive instead of park by mistake and barreled at a high speed into the pharmacy.

“He just lost control,” said pharmacy employee Karen Alvarez, who was standing near the front at the register when the accident happened… “I just ran. He could have killed someone. It was just that severe.”

Another employee, Heather Johnson, noted how the MacDonnells “were absolutely terrified.”

“They couldn’t believe they hit a store,” she also said. “They seemed startled and lost control of the car.”

Pharmacy employee Alexander Twomey was standing in the back of the pharmacy when he heard a honk and saw the car crash through the front.

“It was just surreal,” said Twomey.” You see it in the movies and you don’t know if you should run or what to do…Nobody was at the front of the store or on the sidewalk, thank God.”

The MacDonnells are regular customers of the pharmacy and had just finished picking up prescriptions.

“We’re all shook up,” Patricia MacDonnell said.

The Examiner will update this story when more details become available.