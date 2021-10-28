Can an Independent Thinker Be Elected in White Plains?

White Plains is a wonderful community, where my family and I have lived for 24 years. That is why I am running to join the White Plains Common Council and bring an independent perspective that is not part of the ruling bloc.

Absence of independent oversight leads to problems, as we see reported often in The Journal News. Several neighboring Westchester communities have had abuse-of-power problems where there is no independent perspective apart from the ruling bloc.

The ruling bloc in White Plains has had control for almost 20 years. My background is centrist, moderate and will be strongly guided by community input.

My pledge: Bring an independent perspective to the White Plains Common Council and prove we are better together. I am campaigning to provide that cooperative oversight that raises the level of community involvement and transparency. At the top of this effort: Term limits.

White Plains voters can set an example by showing they desire a balanced Common Council with at least one of seven members that will bring more transparency to council decisions.

Do White Plains voters want more balance, independence and transparency on the Common Council? If the answer is yes, White Plains will vote for Allan Grafman.

Allan Grafman

Candidate for White Plain Common Council