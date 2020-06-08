Calvin Thompson of Mount Kisco passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Memorial Day, May 25. He was 95.

Thompson was born in Norwalk, Conn. to the late Charles L. Thompson and Dorothy Estelle Ashe on June 11, 1924. Raised in Mount Pleasant S.C., Fredericksburg, Va. and St. Petersburg, Fla., he was a member of the first class at Moultrie High on Sullivan’s Island, S.C. His family had strong ties to the Charleston community that continued through Calvin’s life. He later graduated with a degree in mechanical engineering from Columbia University in New York.

As war broke out across Europe, Thompson enlisted in the U.S. Army and served as an officer in the European Theater, stationed in Normandy during World War II. A Francophile since that time, he formed many friendships in France that would remain lifelong. He was a humble, but proud veteran who wore his uniform as recently as just a few years ago for a Veterans Day celebration in remembrance of veterans of World War II.

Calvin married Patricia Beach of West Hartford, Conn. in July 1959 and they enjoyed over 60 years of adventure together, including sojourns in France, family holidays at their home in St. Thomas, treks in the Himalayas and visits to many remote corners of the world.

Thompson was a pioneering businessman by day, but by night he was a magician, sculptor, artist, chef, tennis player, winemaker, legendary raconteur and countless other things. He was a 20th century renaissance man – rarely seen without a bowtie, even while gardening – with a keen wit and wry sense of humor. Also, rarely without his sketchpad when traveling, he drew and gave away thousands of whimsical caricatures of children. No doubt, many remain treasured possessions.

Surviving Calvin are his wife Patricia; children Melissa T. Fischer, Jennifer A. Thompson, C. Alexis B. Thompson and Thaddeus A. G. Thompson; son-in-law and daughters-in-law Stephen E. Fischer, Carmelina R. Thompson and Lucia B. Thompson; grandchildren Nathaniel, Jonathan, Arielle, Justin, Oliver and Felix; and nine great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his daughter, Megan Ariel, as well as his five brothers and one sister.

Thompson was laid to rest in Bedford following a family service at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church. There will be a memorial service celebrating Calvin’s life at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Calvin’s name to the Italian American Club of Northern Westchester.