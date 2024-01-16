Calling on New York’s Federal Reps to Support WIC and Help Children

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

Across New York State, nearly 124,000 parents, infants and young children could be turned away from WIC, a federal nutrition program designed specifically to help pregnant women and new moms afford essentials such as formula, milk and fresh produce.

That’s because higher-than-expected participation and the rising cost of food have left WIC facing a $1 billion shortfall for the first time in 25 years, which could force millions across the nation to be waitlisted or have their benefits cut for the first time in three decades.

That would be devastating for families across our state. WIC not only helps parents make ends meet, but also supports the health and development of infants and young children. Data shows WIC dramatically improves maternal, infant and child health and development, while also helping participants improve their diets by purchasing healthier foods.

Lawmakers have an opportunity to make this right, but time is running out. With the Jan. 19 deadline to avert a partial government shutdown looming, we’re calling on U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, our House majority member Mike Lawler and all our representatives in Congress to act quickly to fully fund WIC, ensuring that all of New York State’s children get the nutrition they need to grow up healthy.

Rachel Sabella

Director, No Kid Hungry New York