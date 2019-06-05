Cal Markowitz Concludes First Year of Varsity Tennis in NYS Tourney

White Plains High School Varsity Tennis Player Cal Markowitz had a remarkable 2019 season. Markowitz, a seventh grade student from Highlands Middle School, not only made the Tigers varsity tennis team; he became their Number One Singles Player this season.

Markowitz achieved postseason status, while playing in his inaugural year of varsity tennis. He was the Number One seed in the Conference 1 Tournament and won the Conference 1 Boys Tennis Title this year. He finished third in the Section 1 Tournament, while qualifying for the NYSPHSAA New York State Tennis Tournament held at the U.S. Open National Tennis Center, in Flushing, NY.

Markowitz defeated Joe Ocker from Mexico, NY, 6-0, 6-0, in the first round, which placed him in the Main Draw of the NYS Tournament. However, he was defeated in the Second Round of the Main Draw, 6-2, 6-1, by the Number One seed junior Ryan Fishback from Geneva, NY. Fishback went on to win the NYSPHSAA NYS Boys Singles Championship.

Markowitz, the classy seventh grade tennis marvel from White Plains, lost only two matches during his first season playing varsity high school tennis. Furthermore both of his loses came against number one seeded players including, Ryo Sakai from Keio Academy in the Sectional Semifinals and Fishback in the State Tournament.

Nikolay Sahakyan/Jason Shuler from Scarsdale High School defeated Charlie Levinson/Connor Aylett from Mamaroneck High School in three sets, 6-3, 7-6, 6-4, to capture the NYSPHSAA Boys Doubles Championship.