Cacace Coasts to Victory in Democratic Primary for Westchester D.A.

Retired county court judge Susan Cacace coasted to victory in the Democratic primary for Westchester district attorney Tuesday.

According to unofficial results from the Westchester Board of Elections, with 80 percent of the 906 districts reporting, Cacace received 23,073 votes (58 percent). Civil rights attorney William Wagstaff finished a distant second with 12,379 votes (31 percent).

Adeel Mirza, who withdrew from the race two weeks ago but remained on the ballot, collected 4,061 votes.

Cacace, who was endorsed by current District Attorney Mimi Rocah, thanked her campaign staff and supporters.

“The voters of Westchester have spoken,” she said. “This is the first battle in the war. Hopefully they will vote the same way in November.”

The former Westchester County assistant district attorney will be running against Republican John Sarcone in November’s general election.

Wagstaff, who was vying to be Westchester’s first Black district attorney, vowed to remain active in the party.

“I have been a staple in the community. I have been fighting for civil rights for all,” he said after conceding in Mount Vernon. “I have been involved as a mentor. I have been involved in many capacities and that is not going to change. This is not the last Westchester has seen of William Wagstaff.”

Cacace was elected as a county court judge in 2005 and retired last December. She had previously worked as a defense attorney before becoming a prosecutor for 16 years.