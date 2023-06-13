Byrne’s State of Emergency in Putnam Must Be Rescinded

The recent declaration of a state of emergency in Putnam County by County Executive Kevin Byrne due to the migrant housing crisis in New York City is unacceptable. With this action the county executive is deliberately stoking racist fears based on imaginary circumstances.

Asylum seekers are NOT BEING SENT TO Putnam. It is also worthwhile noting that the NYCLU is suing other counties that are attempting to block hotels from housing migrants in violation of the Fifth and Fourteenth amendments, so this just sets us up for wasting money on entirely avoidable lawsuits. Unfortunately, the order by County Executive Byrne creates fearmongering and encourages an atmosphere of xenophobia.

Sadly, the characterization of asylum seekers and other immigrants as dangerous criminals is distasteful, but it fits one of Putnam County’s age-old traditions of insensitivity and a lack of inclusiveness. No human being is illegal.

We ask the county executive to repeal his declaration of the state of emergency for Putnam County and promote a spirit of compassion and understanding for our fellow human beings who have chosen to come to this country from adverse hostile circumstances in their own countries. We probably cannot even imagine what these immigrants may have experienced in their own country in terms of civil war and unrest, corruption or even prosecution. We as established residents of Putnam County are far removed from their fate, but we may have relatives, parents or ancestors who may have experienced a similar fate as refugees from war, ethnic persecution and economic adversity due to corruption.

Many of our ancestors in the distant or recent past may have come to this country for this reason. Therefore, in a global world society, immigrants who are coming now need to be treated humanely, as our fellow global citizens and as our neighbors who we can embrace with love and compassion.

May Kevin Byrne adopt and embrace these principles.

Putnam County Human Rights Task Force

Putnam Progressives

Putnam Pride